Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA – Last week, the City Commission paved the way for the new Sarasota roundabout.

It agreed to swap several parcels of city owned land with a private property owner to obtain the right–of–way needed to build it.

According to the Herald-Tribune the city and FDOT must both approve the project for it to move forward, since Fruitville is owned by the city and U.S. 41 is a state owned road.

The cost of the proposed roundabout has not been calculated and FDOT has not completed a construction time frame.

But, the Fruitville traffic circle is one of five under construction or consideration along Tamiami Trail.

SHARE
Previous articleOff-duty police officer injured in accidental shooting
Next articleGunfire reported at Bradenton NFL player’s pool party
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com