SARASOTA – Last week, the City Commission paved the way for the new Sarasota roundabout.

It agreed to swap several parcels of city owned land with a private property owner to obtain the right–of–way needed to build it.

According to the Herald-Tribune the city and FDOT must both approve the project for it to move forward, since Fruitville is owned by the city and U.S. 41 is a state owned road.

The cost of the proposed roundabout has not been calculated and FDOT has not completed a construction time frame.

But, the Fruitville traffic circle is one of five under construction or consideration along Tamiami Trail.