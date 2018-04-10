MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County’s superintendent outlines plans for the new Manatee tax revenue.

School District of Manatee County Superintendent Diana Greene presented plans on Monday for how the estimated $33 million in new revenue from a one-mill property tax increase approved by voters last month will be spent. Greene was speaking at the Rosedale Golf and Country Club.

According to the Herald-Tribune, as planned, just over 50% of the funding will go toward pay raises for the district’s teachers. Over one million dollars had already been allocated toward enhancing career and technical training at district schools

Another $2.2 million will go toward upgrading science labs in middle and high schools and $370,000 for after-school programs.

Greene also said the School Board will finalize the Citizen Financial Advisory Committee in the coming month. The panel was created to reassure voters that there would be independent oversight of spending.