MANATEE COUNTY – A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy is accused of hitting a dog while driving her patrol vehicle in Hardee County.

The Bradenton Herald reports Corinna Driggers said her family’s dog, a seven-month-old named Cash, was outside Sunday, April 8, wearing a shock collar just before he was hit in the road. A neighbor’s security camera caught the moment Cash was hit and says his biggest concern was he never saw the deputy stop to check on the animal.

In the clip, you can see a patrol car strike the dog on the road. The dog tumbles several times and then takes off into the woods. Cash returned to home Tuesday morning and is being treated for injuries.

The deputy reportedly told investigators she stopped and checked on the animal but a witness said the deputy did not stop.