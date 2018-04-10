HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY – Gunfire erupts at an NFL free agent and Bradenton native’s pool party in Hillsborough over the weekend, sending one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened at a party hosted by Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center on Adamo drive.

Deputies did not find the victim, but a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wounds. He’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries and is not cooperating with investigators.

Rodgers-Cromartie played defensive back with the New York Giants and attended Lakewood Ranch High School.