SARASOTA – An off-duty Sarasota Police officer is injured in what appears to be an accidental self–inflicted shooting.

According to a release from the Sarasota Police Department, at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 9, the 25-year-old off-duty officer was injured at the Morgan Family Community Center in North Port.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for serious, but non–life threatening injuries.

The Sarasota Police Department is working with the North Port Police Department in the investigation.