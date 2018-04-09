SARASOTA – An off-duty Sarasota Police officer is injured in what appears to be an accidental self–inflicted shooting.

According to a release from the Sarasota Police Department, at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 9, the 25-year-old off-duty officer was injured at the Morgan Family Community Center in North Port.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for serious, but non–life threatening injuries.

The Sarasota Police Department is working with the North Port Police Department in the investigation.

Nicole Sommavilla
Multimedia journalist Nicole Sommavilla is a recent graduate from Ithaca College. Nicole was born and raised in Westchester, New York before she made the move to Florida. Being new to area, she loves meeting people and exploring the Suncoast. In her free time Nicole enjoys working out, being with her friends and family, and exploring the natural lands that surround her. Nicole has always loved writing and storytelling, which is how she discovered her passion for news. If you have a story idea or a news tip, feel free to email her at nicole.sommavilla@snntv.com. You can also follow her on Twitter (@nesommavilla) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NicoleSommavillaNews) for updates!