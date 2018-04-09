SARASOTA COUNTY – A former NFL player shares his lifelong battle with bipolar disorder Monday in Sarasota.

Keith O’Neil spoke to a crowd at the Francis while signing copies of his book titled “Under My Helmet” a story about his playing days with the disorder.

O’Neil says he was in a dark place at one time and did not share his diagnosis with anyone for three years because of guilt and shame.

He works as a board member for “Compeer” an organization that helps individuals and families dealing with mental health challenges.

O’Neil says it is rewarding to give hope to persons suffering from mental disorders.

He says his diagnosis did not act as a stumbling block during his NFL career.

“I was so afraid to fail I was so afraid not to perform at one–hundred percent every down every play. That just my will to win you know was greater than the mental illness that was trying to stop me so to speak.”

O’Neil says he acts as founder and president of “The Fourth and Forever Foundation” a nonprofit to fight mental illness.