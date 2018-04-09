SARASOTA – Sarasota County will consider the controversial development change on Siesta Key this week.

The commission will consider a tweak in development rules on Siesta Key that would allow commercial buildings taller than 35 feet to be built within two feet of the roadway.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the zoning change would allow the commission to consider, on a case-by-case basis, setbacks for taller buildings of less than the present minimum of 25 feet. The change would likely pave the way for Gary Kompothecras to build a controversial hotel he proposed last year.

Siesta Key residents fear a change would open the floodgates for more developers to transform the key into an overcrowded, urbanized beach destination like Fort Lauderdale or Miami Beach.