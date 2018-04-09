SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle involved in an aggravated battery incident that occurred Sunday, April 8, in Sarasota.

According to a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:00 p.m., deputies were called to a possible road rage incident near the intersection of Beneva Road and Riviera Drive.

One of the witnesses recorded the hit-and-run incident on his cell phone. The video shows the victim riding a motorcycle traveling southbound on Beneva Road behind a gray Mazda 3 hatchback. The motorcyclist changes lanes and drives alongside the Mazda where the motorcyclist appears to be in a dispute with the other driver. The video then shows the motorcyclist hit the window of the Mazda before the driver swerves, striking the motorcyclist and causing him to crash on the side of the road.

“It was really slow motion,” Darin Hendrickson, the biker in the video, said. “It really was. I can vividly remember holding onto the inside of their car and trying to stop myself with my hand, which, in turn, burned through my glove.”

Some bike damage and a few stitches later Hendrickson realizes it could have ended much worse.

“I just want to say thank you, and my son says thank you, and I’m just grateful to be standing here today,” Hendrickson said.

The video was released on social media by a witness Sunday evening and is now being shared by detectives in hopes that someone can identify the suspect’s vehicle.

The Mazda appears to be gray in color with a large white decal on the back window.

Anyone with information related to this incident, vehicle or possible driver is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4317.