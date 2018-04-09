SARASOTA – More than 1,000 runners and walkers hit the beach to help endangered and threatened sea turtles during Mote’s 32nd annual Run for the Turtles Saturday, April 7.

The run, a 5K race sanctioned by the Manasota Track Club and a one-mile fun-run/walk, has provided major support for Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program.

In mid-April, Mote scientists and volunteers will begin their 37th year coordinating sea turtle conservation along 35 miles of Sarasota County beaches.

Sea turtle nesting season officially spans May through October in southwest Florida. In Mote’s patrol area, Longboat Key through Venice, the program counted a record 4,588 nests in 2016 and a near-record 4,503 in 2017, mirroring positive trends statewide.