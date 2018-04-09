SARASOTA- Tensions escalate at the Sarasota County School Board after the Sarasota Herald-Tribune uncovers a text message exchange between School Board Member Eric Robinson and Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight.

The messages obtained through a public records request show that Robinson and Knight worked together on a strategy to undermine Superintendent Todd Bowden and force the school district to pay for the full cost of school resource officers.

SNN’s Samantha Sonner sat down with Sarasota Herald-Tribune Education Reporter Elizabeth Djinis to discuss her reporting on the ongoing controversy and what this means going forward.

For more information and the full text message exchange you can find Djinis’ story in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight sent SNN a statement Monday:

“When I began this dialogue several weeks ago with the superintendent and school board about the ramifications of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, my concern was for the safety and security of children in Sarasota County. I regret that the story has become more about my text messages and has taken the focus off our need to work together to implement a program that will protect our kids. While I am frustrated with the lack of urgency on the part of the superintendent and school board, I remain optimistic that by moving forward we can get this program implemented, comply with the act and put the focus back on school safety.”

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden also released a statement hoping to move past the controversy:

“For the last year, I’ve had the privilege of serving as superintendent of Sarasota County Schools, a school district I’m incredibly proud of and care deeply for. Recently, there has been a lot of negativity in the news regarding issues between me, school board members and other government entities in our community. It is time to remind ourselves of our goal, which is to keep our students safe while at school, and provide the best learning experiences possible for success both academically and personally.

So much good has happened during my tenure – we continue to maintain an “A” grade and are one of only two school districts to continuously do so since grading began in 2004. In addition, our student athletes continue to stand out both on the field and in the classroom. Likewise, our performing arts programs remain unparalleled, and our science and technology-based activities continue to excel – not just here in Sarasota County, but throughout the world. Furthermore, Sarasota County Schools boasts the best staff, teachers and administrators in the state, and I am proud to work alongside such dedicated professionals who care so much for the well-being our students.

I have a personal passion for this community and hope to serve as its superintendent for many years to come. I look forward to starting the week with a renewed sense of commitment and dedication towards our students and staff, and building a better community together.”