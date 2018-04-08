BRADENTON- This weekend the Dominique rogers–cromartie foundation hosted the 10th annual celebrity pickup basketball game at the State College of Florida, NFL stars joined to inspire kids to get active.

Saturday night, NFL stars traded in their cleats for basketball sneakers.

Hometown heroes Sam Shields, Brian Poole, and Peter Warrick joined The Dominique Rogers–Cromartie Foundation to fulfill his mission.

“We raise money so they can attend basketball camps football camps,” said Stanley Cromartie, President of The Dominique Rogers–Cromartie Foundation and father of Dominique.

The foundation strives to ensure money is no barrier stopping kids from staying active on the Suncoast.

“Every city he plays in he tries to donate to the at community and his very important to him to go back to his community and to give back,” Stanley said.

The game allowed Rogers-Cromartie to channel to his roots in Bradenton and he brought along NFL players from all over the country including Jared Cook, Jalen Ramsey, and DeSean Jackson.

Dominique said, “That’s why I come back to see that we’re from here too and we made it and if you just believe.”

The event raised money for the foundation through a pickup basketball game and signing autographs.

“It’s always the same feeling. It’s always a lot of love in the community that you’re home–grown and you’ve been around and you know everybody,” Rogers-Cromartie said.

Dominique said he feel inspired by fellow Bradenton–native, Peter Warrick.

Dominique said, “I remember as a kid when Peter Warrick used to be at the Boys and Girls club, I remember, ‘man, if I ever get a position I want to do that.”

The retired wide receiver isn’t retiring anytime soon from being a positive role model for kids.

“We do this to give back to the community. And having the kids come back just to see have NFL players come and represent. That’s just the way to do it,” Warrick said.