SARASOTA – A Missouri mother died in February after being stabbed at the sports bar where she worked.

Sunday her Suncoast relatives celebrated her life in her second home.

Terra Welch-Reents’ family and friends are remembering not how she died, but how she lived.

“Everybody loved Terra that got to know her. She brought a lot of life into a lot of peoples’ lives,” Terra’s Brother Andrew Welch said.

Anthony Welch says his daughter had a love for the Suncoast that was ocean deep.

“She just loved the beach; it was hard to get her out of the water,” Welch said.

“Terra was an avid shark tooth collector,” Andrew Welch said. “When she came here, we would go out to Siesta Key, and she loved the white sand.”

Now they’re toasting to those memories and hoping to create new ones for the five children Terra left behind.

“They’re just wonderful kids,” Anthony Welch said, “the nicest kids you’d ever wanna meet.”

“That was the highlight with Terra, how nice and warm she was, and just how great of a mom she was, really,” Andrew Welch said.

Which is why the family is raffled off items, with their proceeds going to help Terra’s children.

“..to do things like go to college, get braces, various things that are needed for kids, and she wont be there to provide for ’em,” Anthony Welch said.

Every single item was donated by local businesses and friends.

The community’s outpouring of love and support overwhelmed the Welch’s with pride.

“It really makes you proud to be from here in Sarasota,” Andrew Welch said.

“I’m very proud she was my daughter,” Anthony Welch said.

To donate to Terra’s children, click here.