SARASOTA- It was a change of pace from a day at the park. Sunday afternoon, First Baptist Church of Sarasota hosted a Fam Fest right in their parking lot.

Parents and kids came out to spend the day bonding in a safe space. Everything from bouncy houses to face painting to skateboarding, even rock climbing.

The event is completely free.

“I think there are lots of families looking for things to do to take their kids to, into an environment that keeps their kids safe,” said Mark Gibbens, Young Adults and Families Coordinator at First Baptist Church of Sarasota, “And we do it several times a year and we just want to have a place where families can come and enjoy themselves.”

Sunday, April 28th the church will host a Porch Light 5K on Siesta Key Beach to raise money for child victims of sex trafficking.