SARASOTA – Sunday’s Showers didn’t stop Sarasota’s Designing Daughters from having a pool party!

The all-volunteer organization focuses on giving back to local non-profit organizations.

Their ‘Bohemian Blooms’ party Sunday featured small bites, cocktails and raffles, all to thank their main sponsor, Northwestern Mutual, and potentially bring in some new ones before the group’s big gala in May.

Gala Chairs Ashley Guttridge and Lauren Thomas say through raising money for charities, they’ve built some lifelong relationships.

“We get to do something really great with this organization,” Guttridge said. “We get to do a lot of good and we get to have a lot of fun doing it.”

“You also get to make a lot of good friendships, and that’s how Ashley and I met each other,” Thomas said.

The group’s big gala is May 11 at Selby Gardens.