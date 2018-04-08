LIDO BEACH RESORT – Also Youth celebrates 25 years Saturday night. It was a night of celebrating who teenagers are.

Also Youth provides support for LGBTQIA teens, impacting thousands of lives including Canyon Kushman’s, who came out as bisexual in sixth grade.
“I was getting bullied a lot in school for coming out, it got to a point where it was really bad, I tried to commit suicide,” Kushman said.
The high number of suicides among gay and lesbian teens is the reason Also Youth started back in 1992. The non-profit’s mission hasn’t changed. Through enhancing self-esteem and promoting healthy dialog, Also wants teens living their best life on the Suncoast.

But it’s not just about them, Also wants society to continue learning more about LGBTQIA youth. For more info visit www.alsoyouth.org.

SHARE
Previous articleGulf Gate community toasts to Terra
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.