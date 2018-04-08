LIDO BEACH RESORT – Also Youth celebrates 25 years Saturday night. It was a night of celebrating who teenagers are.

Also Youth provides support for LGBTQIA teens, impacting thousands of lives including Canyon Kushman’s, who came out as bisexual in sixth grade.

“I was getting bullied a lot in school for coming out, it got to a point where it was really bad, I tried to commit suicide,” Kushman said.

The high number of suicides among gay and lesbian teens is the reason Also Youth started back in 1992. The non-profit’s mission hasn’t changed. Through enhancing self-esteem and promoting healthy dialog, Also wants teens living their best life on the Suncoast.

But it’s not just about them, Also wants society to continue learning more about LGBTQIA youth. For more info visit www.alsoyouth.org.