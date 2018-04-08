TALLAHASSEE – Happening this week, a big announcement is expected from Governor Rick Scott Monday morning.

Scott, Florida’s Governor since 2011 is expected to run for senate against Democratic Senator Bill Nelson.

President Trump and other republican leaders have long sought a senate bid by Scott to land a high profile recruit amid rising unease in the party about the 2018 midterm elections.

