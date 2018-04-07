MANATEE COUNTY – Two Manatee County schools must raise their grade this year to avoid the next step in the state mandated turn around process.

Blanche H. Daughtrey and Oneco elementary both earned a D grade the last three years.

According to the Department of Education, if these schools don’t raise their grade to a C this year, the Manatee County School District will formalize plans by January to close the school, converting it to a charter or hire outside management to take over.

Last year Oneco was within one percentage point of a C.