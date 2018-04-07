SARASOTA – It’s never too early to be financially literate.

The President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Raphael Bostic visited the Suncoast this week. He says in order to become financially literate, people should be aware of the issues and challenges we face in the market.

He offers tips for millennials to stay ahead of the curve, which are to manage your credit well, be aware of everyday spending and save for the future.

“ The third think is really important is to think about saving for retirement .So start to put away funds because that early money works hardest for you, and it doesn’t need to be a lot but I think getting into the habit about putting different money into different categories to the extent you can, can be very very positive,” said Bostic

Bostic says he was very surprised to hear about the lack of affordable housing in many cities.