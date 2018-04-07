SARASOTA – It’s never too early to be financially literate.

The President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Raphael Bostic  visited the Suncoast this week. He says in order to become financially literate, people should be aware of the issues and challenges we face in the market.

He offers tips for millennials to stay ahead of the curve, which are to manage your credit well, be aware of everyday spending and save for the future.

“ The third think is really important is to think about saving for retirement .So start to put away funds  because that early money  works hardest for you, and it doesn’t need to be a lot  but I think getting into the habit  about putting different money into different categories  to the extent you can,  can be very very positive,”  said Bostic

Bostic says he was very surprised to hear about the lack of affordable housing in many cities.