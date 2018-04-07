MANATEE COUNTY – After a wide-spread parvo outbreak, one Manatee County shelter is back in business, ready to find loving homes for their puppies.

Nate’s Honor Rescue closed down last weekend because of pardon outbreak that reached up to Tampa.

Five of Nate’s puppies form a “kill shelter” were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease.

Associate Director of Nate’s Honor Rescue, Karen Slomba, says the staff worked vigorously deep cleaning and are very excited to be open once again.

The shelter’s hours are available on their website, www.nateshonoranimalrescue.org.