SARASOTA COUNTY – Grab your fishing rods, this weekend is license-free fresh water fishing in Florida.

According to the FWC, Florida residents and visitors will have the chance to fish in any body of freshwater without a license today and Sunday as part of their commission license–free days.

It’s only one of several free fishing weekends, FWC says it’s a great time to bond with your family, and maybe the hobby will catch on to someone new.