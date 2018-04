SARASOTA – A boat blocking traffic in the road? That was the scene in Sarasota Friday evening.

A vehicle with a boat in tow was pulling out of Erickson Marina just after 5 p.m. Friday during rush-hour when another car collided with it.

This crash sending the boat flying to the other side of U.S. 41 near SRQ Airport.

The incident caused traffic to back up for more than an hour.