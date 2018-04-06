SARASOTA COUNTY – Troubled waters on the Suncoast. Siesta Key’s wastewater treatment facility is shutting down as it exceeds pollution levels.

Twenty-seven is the number of reported times the Siesta Key Wastewater treatment facility exceeded pollution limits according to a report from Environment Florida.

“We mostly meet standards, were not consciously contaminating or putting affluent out that doesn’t meet the standards but there have been periodic instances,” said David Cash, Wastewater Division Manager for Public Utilities of Sarasota County.

The study conducted between January 2016 and September 2017 says chemicals like nitrogen and fecal bacteria was released into the Grand Canal on Siesta Key. Cash says the treatment plant will be replaced by a new pump station.

“Receive and transport all the wastewater flow from the entire key to the mainland,” said Cash.

Averaging more than a million gallons of wastewater a day, Cash says there have been pipeline work and facility expansion on the mainland to make this pump station more efficient.

“It’s a small area, its surrounded by homes we feel that having this pump station here will be much less distributive to the neighborhood and easier for us to manage,” said Cash.

Ned Nolen has lived next to the plant for two years and says the occasional odor wasn’t bothering him but rather.

“It’s been the construction and deconstruction noise since they have started to do the work that has been the bigger issue,” said Nolen.

“The plant will be offline at the end of April. Nolen says the county has communicated with him every step of the way, but he can’t wait for construction to be finished.

“I think they have done as good of a job that they could keeping us as happy with the situation yeah we are very pleased it is coming to an end obviously,” said Nolen.