SARASOTA – Sarasota School Superintendent Todd Bowden is blaming public conflict on an effort to undermine him.

Bowden blamed a confrontation with School Board member Eric Robinson at a board meeting this week on a concerted effort to undercut him and added it stems from an eroding personal relationship over a period of months between the two school district leaders.

The Herald-Tribune reports at the meeting Tuesday, April 3, Robinson accused Bowden of missing two public meetings in previous months, which he said led the Sarasota County sheriff and North Port and Sarasota Police Departments to end a cost-sharing arrangement for the cost of the school resource officers at district middle and high schools.

They announced those decisions in the last two weeks, but Bowden countered on Thursday that, while those concerns may have been valid, the decision to air them on Tuesday was calculated.