SARASOTA – The 2018 ALSO Gala is Saturday, April 7.

This major fundraiser is all to benefit local youth who rely on ALSO to provide support, education, and a safe space.

ALSO Youth promotes the health, safety and personal growth of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, intersex and questioning youth.

This year’s theme is black and white so ALSO Youth says get creative with your attire and join them in an evening full of music, food, cocktails, raffles, auctions, and of course amazing people all for a good cause.

If you would like to attend, the event is at the Lido Beach Resort and there are a handful of tickets left. You can call the center at (941) 951-2576.

Kathy Leon
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com