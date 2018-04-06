SARASOTA – The 2018 ALSO Gala is Saturday, April 7.

This major fundraiser is all to benefit local youth who rely on ALSO to provide support, education, and a safe space.

ALSO Youth promotes the health, safety and personal growth of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, intersex and questioning youth.

This year’s theme is black and white so ALSO Youth says get creative with your attire and join them in an evening full of music, food, cocktails, raffles, auctions, and of course amazing people all for a good cause.

If you would like to attend, the event is at the Lido Beach Resort and there are a handful of tickets left. You can call the center at (941) 951-2576.