PHILADELPHIA – A group of HS volleyball players from the Suncoast had a moment in Philadelphia today that will not be soon forgotten.

They took a site–seeing visit to the Rocky steps, and the Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Rocky was there—–in the flesh!

Unbeknownst to the team, Syvester Stallone was there filming the movie, Creed II, so they got to meet him and take pictures with him.

The moms got the girls Rocky t–shirts and they were going to run the steps, but they ran into Rocky Balboa instead. Even better. And they got to be on NBC in Philadelphia to boot! They are in Philadelphia for a Junior Olympics Northeast Qualifier.