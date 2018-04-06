MANATEE COUNTY – Braden River High student, Lizzy Martinez, attended school on Monday without wearing a bra.

According to the Herald–Tribune, a teacher notified administrators that it was a distraction, and they asked her to put a T–shirt on underneath the loose grey shirt she was wearing.

The paper says that after the 17-year-old student put on the additional shirt, the female administrator asked her to move around to see if her breasts moved, then handed her four band–aids and told her to X out her nipples.

The School district’s general counsel later released a statement indicating the incident should have been handled better, but that the district stood behind the decision to adjust the outfit.

Kathy Leon
