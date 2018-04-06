BRADENTON- A Manatee County student is mortified after being asked by administration to cover her nipples with Band-Aids.

A sunburnt, 17-year-old, Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra to school Monday.

“This is the shirt that I was wearing, that my friend also wore who’s a guy. And this was deemed distracting,” Lizzy said, holding up the shirt.

She was then called into the deans’s office during her fifth period.

“She told me it was a concern of one of my teachers that I wasn’t wearing undergarments. She proceeded ask me if I was wearing undergarments and I told her, “no,” and she proceeded to ask me, “why not?” and I said, “Because I’m sunburnt,” like I just didn’t want to,” Martinez said.

Administration then gave her a shirt to layer under hers and asked her to “move her body”.

“I didn’t know exactly how she wanted me to move my body so I just said, “what do you mean?’ and I took a step back and moved my hair,” Martinez said.

Martinez says the requests continued, “She was like ‘Band–Aids!’ and she went to the clinic…got band–aids. I was called into the clinic and given four band–aids to X out my nipples.”

Manatee county school district responded with a statement, stating in part, “There was a violation of the school dress code and it was an appropriate matter to address by the school.”

The Manatee County Student Code of Conduct for the 2017-2018 school states on page 28, “You are prohibited from wearing clothes that expose underwear or body parts in an indecent or vulgar manner or attire that disrupts the orderly learning environment”

But Lizzy said the problem isn’t her natural body…it’s society’s mindset.

“If people were talking about me in class like they said that they were, it should have been addressed with them and not me,” she said.

She isn’t letting negativity online skew, her message for young girls and boys.

“I just feel like you should be comfortable in your own skin and you shouldn’t let people talk down to you or bias your own opinion of yourself,” she said.

Martinez is not facing disciplinary action for the incident.