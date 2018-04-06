SARASOTA – Two people are shot in a North Sarasota neighborhood.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, Linval Cohoone is wanted in connection with a double shooting that left two people seriously hurt Friday, April 6. The shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, April 6, at a home in the 1400 block of 21st St. just off Central Ave.

Police have not yet released the identities of the two people who were shot, but they say both victims suffered serious injuries. The victims were rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to undergo surgery.

Investigators believe based on information they’ve found at this time, that the public is not in any danger.

Cohoone is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sarasota Police.

Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon