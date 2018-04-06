SARASOTA – Two people are shot in a North Sarasota neighborhood.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Friday, April 6, at a home in the 1400 block of 21st St. just off Central Ave.

Police have not yet released the identities of the two people who were shot, but they say both victims suffered serious injuries. The victims were rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to undergo surgery.

Police have not released information about a suspect, but are speaking to the victims and to witnesses.

Investigators believe based on information they’ve found at this time, that the public is not in any danger.

Kathy Leon