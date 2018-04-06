SARASOTA – It’s business as usual for a group of disgruntled 20–something editorial assistants at a magazine in Manhattan, where the only subject matter the group can agree on is that they want more than the life they’re leading.

Tonight is opening night of GLORIA, a Pulitzer Prize–finalist and one of the New York Times’ best theater picks of 2015 is directed by Greg Leaming.

Gloria previewed April 4 and 5. It will run through April 29 in the cook theater, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

“It really is about millennials dealing with the fact that they can no longer expect to have the same things that their parents generation had and now everything they were taught to believe in is no longer true,” said Greg Leaming, Director of GLORIA.

The play is written by award–winning play write, Brandon Jacob Jenkins.