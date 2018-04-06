LAKEWOOD RANCH – Domino’s Pizza sponsored the boys and girls high school all–star games between Manatee and Sarasota counties Friday night. The girls played first, and this was a great game by both sides.

The Ranch’s Kayla Bell drives in for the lay–up to tie it at 42 in the 4th quarter.

Then Booker’s Diamond Merced, who won the 3 pt contest, decides to take this one to the hole to tie it again at 46.

The Mustangs’ Sarah Fazio goes coast to coast, then up–and–under for the basket and the foul for a 49–46 lead.

Katie Beckman of Cardinal Mooney would get Sarasota a little closer, but

India Searls, another Mustangs representative would put the game away with this basket, and a huge block. Searls would walk away with the MVP as Manatee won 55–47