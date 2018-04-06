LAKEWOOD RANCH – The Sarasota County All–Stars were at Lakewood Ranch to take on the Manatee County All–Stars Friday night.

Very apropos that the first basket of the game has Damien Gordon, the Mustangs all–time leading scorer, making the steal and going in for the bucket.

Booker’s Jordan Curtis was a man on a mission tonight, He buries this 3 and had 10 in the 1st quarter for the Sarasota Stars.

Manatee then went on a run as Evan Spiller hits Bardenton Christian’s JJ Benedict who buries the long jumper for a 17–5 Manatee lead.

Jaylen Jones, Curtis’ Tornadoes teammate stops the bleeding for a bit, but off the steal Kevin Banks hits Gordon who scored 2 of his 22 points on the play. He was the MVP as Manatee won 92–80.