SARASOTA COUNTY – A bicyclist lost in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota on Thursday, April 5, is thanking the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for saving him.

According to the rider’s Twitter account, he planned for a nine-mile ride but took a wrong turn and ended up riding for 45 miles, which took more than four hours.

He called 911 and the sheriff’s office sent out its helicopter to help out in the search.

He’s okay now and he tweeted at the sheriff’s office that he was, “…So grateful for the ending.”