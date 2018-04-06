SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

The 32nd Annual Run For The Turtles is scheduled for Saturday morning at the Siesta Key public beach, benefiting the nonprofit’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program.

The event features a 1K fun run and a 5K race. Mote’s Hayley Rutger talks about the nonprofit’s mission to study and preserve the animals and the run.

The segment features some of the sea turtles on public display at Mote.

