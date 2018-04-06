SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

The 32nd Annual Run For The Turtles is scheduled for Saturday morning at the Siesta Key public beach, benefiting the nonprofit’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program.

The event features a 1K fun run and a 5K race. Mote’s Hayley Rutger talks about the nonprofit’s mission to study and preserve the animals and the run.

The segment features some of the sea turtles on public display at Mote.

Catch Feel Good Friday weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.

 

SHARE
Previous articleTroubled waters on Siesta Key fixed by new pump system
Next articleSuncoast Volleyball team Meets Rocky
Grant Boxleitner
Grant Boxleitner
Grant Boxleitner is the SNN evening news anchor. He joined the SNN news team in October 2009 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Boxleitner covered the British tourist murders, a story that made international headlines. He was a member of the SNN reporting team that won a Telly Award for the 10th anniversary 9/11 special about the Suncoast’s connections to the terrorist attacks. He also covered 2012 visits to Sarasota by Mitt Romney and Vice President Joe Biden. Boxleitner was named co-anchor of the SNN Morning Edition in March 2014. He anchored SNN's live 2016 Florida Presidential Preference Primary coverage and anchored coverage of live speeches from the candidates throughout the campaign. In March 2016, he was named SNN evening news anchor. He hosts the weekly SNN feature segment, "Feel Good Friday." You hear his voice at Ed Smith Stadium as the public address announcer for the Baltimore Orioles spring training games. Boxleitner has been a journalist in Southwest Florida since 1997. He joined WBBH-TV NBC-2 in Fort Myers as a reporter in September 2006, fulfilling a longtime career goal of breaking into television news after beginning his career in newspapers. Boxleitner grew up in Marengo, Ill., and is a U.S. Army veteran, completing a combat mission during Desert Storm. He earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in journalism and political science from Northern Illinois University. During his time in Florida, he completed a master’s degree in media and journalism studies at USF-St. Petersburg. When he’s not on the air, you may find him working out at the YMCA, eating in a Suncoast restaurant or spending time with family and friends.