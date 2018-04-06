MANATEE COUNTY – A vigil took place Friday in Bradenton for the late Veronica Polite.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports they found Polite dead on Monday, and they have charged Dakota Jibson with her murder.

Family and friends mourned the loss and shared their happy memories of Polite with each other.

Emotions ran high as the group sang hymns in remembrance of Polite.

Polite’s cousin Davean Peters says she was with Polite prior to her death.

“Last time I saw her we were just celebrating. Actually celebrating her mom’s birthday because it was on Easter Sunday and for a good day like that to go you know for the next morning was my daughter’s 10th birthday. For her to pass away is I don’t even have the words.”

Peters describes Polite as a joyful person, and she prays for justice to be served.