SARASOTA- Dry weather conditions led Sarasota and Charlotte Counties to issue recreational burn bans.

Florida Forest Service wild fire mitigation specialist Patrick Mahoney says a single spark from a recreational fire not put out correctly can lead to serious damage.

“In the past we’ve had them destroy homes,” Mahoney said. “And with a wild fire, the mortality rate in the woods in the forest is extremely high compared to a control burn.”

Recreation burn bans help the forest service keep track of what should be burning during fire season.

“That way the only fire that’s on the ground is what’s authorized,” Mahoney said. “And so, I know the counties get a phone call saying someone’s burning, they get a phone call, they go there and they deal with it.”

This year’s recreational bans come a few weeks earlier than last year, with experts predicting another active fire season, following one of the worst wildfire seasons in years.

“I believe it’s because of what happened last year and the drought is really starting to kick in,” Mahoney said. “I know Charlotte is in the dry stage, it’s getting drier into the moderate drought, so their just being proactive in what they’re doing.”

If you’re not in an area with a recreational ban, or are planning a cooking fire, Mahoney says you should still follow the Smokey Bear campfire rules, and make sure the fire you put out is cool to the touch.

“Have a hose source,” Mahoney said. “If you’re out there, you have a warming fire, you have a camp fire, have a source of water there that if it does creep out or if an ember creeps out of it and starts something, you have a water source out there to hose it down.”

Both Sarasota and Charlotte Counties bans will remain in effect until weather conditions change and the wildfire chance decreases.