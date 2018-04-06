SARASOTA – Also Youth, a non–profit that provides peer support services, educational programs, advocacy, and referrals for LGBTQIA youth age 13–21 hosts their annual gala tomorrow.

On the agenda of also youth’s black and white gala at lido beach resort is live and silent auctions.

Family, friends, mentors, supporters, and teens in attendance as also youth celebrates 25 years of existence at the event.

“We’ll be celebrating our partnerships with community partners in the room, providing awards for volunteer of the year, an amazing guy who helps us with our monthly parties. The kids really appreciate what he does. He helps us with our meals. He takes their food orders. Feeding teenagers is tough and he makes it work every month. We also have a Youth of the Year graduating that we’ll be honoring,” said David Bruemmer, Executive Director of ALSO Youth.

Local entertainer, David Scarbe Mitchell is tomorrow’s guest host.