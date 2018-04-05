MANATEE COUNTY – After six years in local government, Manatee County Commissioner, Vanessa Baugh, will leave her seat early to try to join the Florida Legislature.

She will face off against Sarasota attorney Tommy Gregory in what is expected to be a hotly contested GOP primary for District 73 covering eastern Manatee County and a portion of eastern Sarasota County.

Democrat Liv Coleman also has filed to run for the strongly Republican–leaning seat.

According to the Herald–Tribune, Baugh’s departure two years into her four–year commission term means the District 5 seat will be on the ballot in November, along with three other county commission seats.

Baugh said her experience in local government gives her a deep knowledge of the region’s needs and would make her an effective advocate for Sarasota and Manatee counties in the Legislature.

Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.