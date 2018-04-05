MANATEE COUNTY – After six years in local government, Manatee County Commissioner, Vanessa Baugh, will leave her seat early to try to join the Florida Legislature.

She will face off against Sarasota attorney Tommy Gregory in what is expected to be a hotly contested GOP primary for District 73 covering eastern Manatee County and a portion of eastern Sarasota County.

Democrat Liv Coleman also has filed to run for the strongly Republican–leaning seat.

According to the Herald–Tribune, Baugh’s departure two years into her four–year commission term means the District 5 seat will be on the ballot in November, along with three other county commission seats.

Baugh said her experience in local government gives her a deep knowledge of the region’s needs and would make her an effective advocate for Sarasota and Manatee counties in the Legislature.