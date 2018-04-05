SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Fire Department is called to Fruitville Elementary Thursday, April 5.

Students and staff were evacuated due to smoke coming from an air conditioning unit. When fire crews arrived, there was a slight haze and odor of smoke.

Ten units from the Fire Department were called to the scene. A/C maintenance and school supervisors remained on scene.

No injuries have been reported and after 45 minutes, students were able to return to their classes.

“At this time, we’ve de-energized the A/C unit for building number two,” the Battalion Chief of the Sarasota County Fire Department, Wayne Balcom, says. “We allowed the children to go back into the school with the exception of building two, which is still being looked at.”