SARASOTA COUNTY – Millennial home buyers are very unpopular in the Sarasota-Manatee area.

A new study shows out of the largest 100 U.S. metropolitan statistical areas in the country, Sarasota-Manatee ranked dead last among cities favored by millennial home buyers.

The study, conducted by LendingTree, focused on the percentages of all loan requests to the online loan marketplace that came from millennials. According to the Herald-Tribune, that figure for Sarasota fell far from top-ranked Des Moines, Iowa’s 42.4% versus Sarasota’s 17.9%.

Fort Myers ranked just above Sarasota, with 19.8%.