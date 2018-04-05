SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota is the fourth–best place to be a kid in Florida, according to the Florida Kids Count Child Well–being index released Thursday.

The index ranks Florida’s 67 counties on 16 metrics indicating how well off children are based on economic, educational, health and community data.

Manatee finished in the top half, ranking 28th statewide, and Charlotte ranked 24th. DeSoto County came in last, ranked 67th.

The Herald–Tribune reports the study is conducted nationally through funding from the Anna E. Casey Foundation and ranks each state on similar measurements.

This year New Hampshire came in first, Mississippi finished last, and Florida was 40th.

SHARE
Previous articleVanessa Baugh running for state house
Next articleSarasota City Commission considering new economic development ideas
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.