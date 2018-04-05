SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota is the fourth–best place to be a kid in Florida, according to the Florida Kids Count Child Well–being index released Thursday.

The index ranks Florida’s 67 counties on 16 metrics indicating how well off children are based on economic, educational, health and community data.

Manatee finished in the top half, ranking 28th statewide, and Charlotte ranked 24th. DeSoto County came in last, ranked 67th.

The Herald–Tribune reports the study is conducted nationally through funding from the Anna E. Casey Foundation and ranks each state on similar measurements.

This year New Hampshire came in first, Mississippi finished last, and Florida was 40th.