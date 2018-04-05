SARASOTA COUNTY – A 27-year-old Oklahoma man faces several felony charges, including sex with a 15-year-old in Sarasota County.

A release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says Texas authorities arrested Angelo Trigoso-Jara on Wednesday, April 4, at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Trigoso-Jara and the victim initially communicated with each other through a hookup site and Snapchat. The suspect picked the girl up at her home and went to the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Venice where they had sex multiple times.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained the victim’s phone from her mother, which showed video of inappropriate sexual conduct by Angelo.

The suspect was on a layover when Texas authorities arrested him.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katlyn Perez says families need to be on high alert when their young ones are communicating online. “These kids are on their computers all the time and their on their phones and this is the scary side of the internet and of the 21st century we’re dealing with right now. So we encourage parents to stay cognizant be in tune with your kids know what they’re doing online ask those tough questions because unfortunately this happens far too often.”

Perez says the suspect is still in Texas awaiting extradition to Sarasota County.