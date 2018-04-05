SARASOTA – Sarasota is considering new ideas for economic development.
The City Commission is considering placing bicycle stations in front of busy businesses, widening sidewalks downtown, installing security barriers to shield the popular farmers market downtown from potential threats and even investing in a concept called “micro banking,” all initiatives, surprisingly, that bolster economic development, city staffers told the commission Monday.
According to the Herald–Tribune, other economic development initiatives the commission is considering is creating a matching grant program to help business owners rehabilitate older facades and a signage matching grant program to help business owners buy new signs for their storefronts.