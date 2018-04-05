SARASOTA – Several design concepts for “The Bay” will be unveiled during a series of public workshops this month.

The Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization and master design and planning firm, Sasaki, will share three design options for the 42–acre city–owned area around the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to get public input on each and determine which elements of the designs appeal to the community to prepare a final master plan.

The first workshop is April 17th from 5–7 p.m. at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex.

Two more are planned for April 18th from 8:30–10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at the Van Wezel Grand Foyer.

A community forum hosted by the Herald–Tribune will take place on April 18th at 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Orchestra Holley Hall.

The open–house format events will include design boards of each concept, with members of the Sasaki team available to answer questions.