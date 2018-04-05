MANATEE COUNTY – Effective July 1, local teachers unions have to exceed 50% membership, or they run the risk of decertification.

President of the Manatee Education Association Pat Barber says if educators don’t join, there will be repercussions.

“…because the contract that exists in a district is between the school board and the local,” Barber said.

So if the local loses its right as a bargaining agent, the contract is null, which means as an educator, certain things could be compromised.

“..everything related to salaries, benefits, and working conditions,” Barber said.

Those elements would be left to the school board to impose.

Barber says she’s always proactive in recruiting new union members, especially now.

“..as they realize what is at stake if they don’t become a member of the organization,” Barber said.

She says it’s hard to understand the drive behind the law, as it specifically targets teachers unions.

“It seems reasonable to think that it’s an attempt to quiet the people who are standing up for public schools,” Barber said.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Rep. Scott Plakon (R) says politics aren’t the reason.

He sponsored legislation that cleared the House and would’ve imposed the same 50% rule on all unions, minus firefighters and teachers.

Barber’s union is below the 50% mark, but she says so far, the law has done one thing.

“It’s awakened some people to the need for all of us to stand together, but it is still a lot of work to convince people how important it is to have the collective voice,” Barber said, “and to have a representative when it comes to negotiating with the school board and the school district.”

Barber says her union has until January 2019 to reach that 50% mark.

If Manatee Co. educators, from teachers to lab instructors, wish to join the union they can contact the Manatee Education Association at (941) 747-5091.