TALLAHASSEE- A Suncoast prosecutor says the state will again seek the death penalty for the killer of Carlie Brucia.

A 4–3 decision by the court Thursday vacated the death sentence of Joseph P. Smith, who was convicted of raping and murdering the 11 year–old on the Suncoast in 2004.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court decision found Florida’s death–penalty process unconstitutional.

The Herald–Tribune reports, juries must now unanimously agree on critical findings, before judges can impose death sentences.

Carlie’s father, Joseph Brucia calls the vote a travesty.

“It’s one of two things: it’s a trend of favoring the criminals over the innocent…the victims or is it just more of a way for attorneys to make billable hours, because it certainly doesn’t make any sense. It’s the furthest thing from justice that comes to my mind,” Joseph Brucia said.

The date of Smith’s new penalty phase has not yet been announced. But Brucia says he will be attending, alongside family.