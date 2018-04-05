SARASOTA – A local python hunter is partnering with a local designer for snake fashion.

Dusty “The Wildman” Crum and Nikki Sedacca will unveil a line of python clothing promoting Florida’s wildlife.

Glades to Gallery is a collection of Python purses, wallets, belts and other accessories.

Capturing invasive pythons in the Everglades to curtail the species, Crum says the pythons species are a risk to the ecosystem

“The pythons down there eating full size deer, the mammal population in some places is wiped out by 95% so it’s very scary and as these pythons are spreading in every direction they are posing a threat to humans,” said Crum.

There are about 75 pieces in the collection. Sedacca says there is a combination of silk and python skins and unisex bags as well. She stepped out of her comfort zone designing this collection.

“In physically making it, is not as much as the time that it takes to get it just right. To get the stitching right, in getting the portions things right, and it’s taken six months to get this far.”

The unveiling will be Friday, April 6, at 6 p.m. at 530 Burns Gallery in Sarasota.