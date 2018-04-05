TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Supreme Court throws out the death sentence of the convicted killer of Carlie Brucia.

A 4-3 decision by the court vacates the death sentence of Joseph P. Smith who was convicted of raping and murdering the 11-year-old in 2004.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court decision found Florida’s death penalty process unconstitutional because it gave too much authority to judges, instead of juries. Juries must now unanimously agree on critical findings before judges can impose death sentences.

A jury recommended in a 10-2 vote that Smith be sentenced to death.