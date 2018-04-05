SARASOTA COUNTY – The Ringling College of Art and Design welcomed famous actor Beau Bridges Thursday for some “Q” and “A”.

Bridges says he’s filmed a series “Maximum Bob” in Miami and also played a character in “Bloodline” in the Keys.

Bridges visited aspiring film students and had a discussion about what actors look for from directors.

He says he is in preliminary talks about doing a film with Ringling College of Art and Design titled “Acting the First Six Lessons.”

In 1981 he played a role the movie “The Honkey Tonk Freeway” filmed in Florida with a scene shot in Sarasota.

Bridges says it got a little hairy during a shoot involving wild animals.

“They closed down our side of the freeway so they could control the traffic and the animals and everything. But they forgot to close down the other people on the other side. So these folks were like jamming their brakes on you know to see what the hek was going on with us.”

He says his toughest acting roles were playing former President Richard Nixon in “Kissinger and Nixon” and acting the role of a gay man in “Masters of Sex”.

He also played a brief stint under hall of fame college basketball coach John Wooden at UCLA.