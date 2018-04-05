SARASOTA – Jazz up next Thursday evening with refreshments, prizes and fabulous art. The Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society invites you to a reception for Transparent Exhibition. Meet the artists and view their beautiful paintings.

Cash awards and ribbons will be presented at the reception and an opportunity to vote for a “People’s Choice” award.

The reception takes place Thursday, April 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Studio at Gulf on Pine and Gulf Drive on Anna Maria Island. The exhibition runs through May 5.

Also, Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art Gallery presents Bruce Marsh: Paintings April 6th through the 28th. Marsh is a veteran painter and professor emeritus at University of South Florida.

Attend a reception with the artist Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Marsh established his reputation as a working artist while teaching painting for 34 years at the University of South Florida. From his Ruskin studio overlooking Little Manatee River, Marsh creates both large-scale, realistic oil paintings and more loosely rendered watercolor studies.

Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art Gallery is at 1288 North Palm Avenue in Sarasota.

If you have an event you’d like to share with us, please email us at gallery@snntv.com.